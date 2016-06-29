版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Copper One says suspensions on all Rivière Doré Project claims have been lifted

June 29 Copper One Inc :

* Copper One reports that suspensions on all Rivière Doré Project claims have been lifted by Quebec Ministry Of Energy and Natural Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

