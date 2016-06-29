BRIEF-Amyris entered into note purchase agreement with Foris Ventures LLC

June 29 Amyris Inc

* On June 24, 2016 entered into note purchase agreement with Foris Ventures LLC for sale of $5 million in aggregate principal amount of secured promissory notes

* Interest will accrue on notes from & including June 24, 2016 at a rate of 13.50% per annum and is payable in full on May 15, 2017- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)