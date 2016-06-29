BRIEF-Discover Financial Services says plans to repurchase up to $1.95 bln of common stock

June 29 Discover Financial Services

* Says plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share and to repurchase up to $1.95 billion of common stock

* Discover receives non-objection from Federal Reserve with respect to proposed capital actions through June 30, 2017

* Company's planned new repurchase program will replace existing program

