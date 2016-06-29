版本:
BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares says current COO Kenneth Mahon to become chief executive

June 29 Dime Community Bancshares Inc

* Announces CEO succession plan

* Says Kenneth Mahon, currently president and chief operating officer, will assume role of chief executive officer, succeeding Vincent Palagiano

* Palagiano will remain as chairman of boards of both company and bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

