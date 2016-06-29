版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services to repurchase up to $2 bln in shares

June 29 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC receives no objection to its capital plan

* Plan included a recommendation to increase quarterly cash dividend on common stock by $0.04 cents per share, or 7.8 percent, to $0.55 cents per share

* Capital plan also included share repurchase programs of up to $2.0 billion for four-quarter period beginning in Q3 of 2016

* Programs include repurchases of up to $200 million related to employee benefit plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐