BRIEF-PNC Financial Services to repurchase up to $2 bln in shares

June 29 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :

* PNC receives no objection to its capital plan

* Plan included a recommendation to increase quarterly cash dividend on common stock by $0.04 cents per share, or 7.8 percent, to $0.55 cents per share

* Capital plan also included share repurchase programs of up to $2.0 billion for four-quarter period beginning in Q3 of 2016

* Programs include repurchases of up to $200 million related to employee benefit plans