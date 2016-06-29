版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime Inc announces delivery of Gener8 Constantine

June 29 Gener8 Maritime Inc :

* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces delivery of Gener8 Constantine

* Says it took delivery of "ECO" VLCC GENER8 CONSTANTINE on June 27, 2016 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

