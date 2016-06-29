BRIEF-M&T Bank Corporation receives no objection to its 2016 capital plan

June 29 M&T Bank Corp :

* M&T Bank Corporation receives no objection to its 2016 capital plan

* M&T Bank Corp Says 2016 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $1.15 bln of common shares during four-quarter period starting on July 1, 2016

* Says increase in quarterly common stock dividend in q1 of 2017 of up to $0.05 per share to $0.75 per share