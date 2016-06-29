BRIEF-M&T Bank Corporation receives no objection to its 2016 capital plan

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 M&T Bank Corp :
* M&T Bank Corporation receives no objection to its 2016 capital plan
* M&T Bank Corp Says 2016 capital plan includes repurchase of up to $1.15 bln of common shares during four-quarter period starting on July 1, 2016
* Says increase in quarterly common stock dividend in q1 of 2017 of up to $0.05 per share to $0.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017