BRIEF-Northern Trust announces proposed capital actions

June 29 Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust announces proposed capital actions

* Northern Trust's 2016 capital plan provides for repurchase of up to $275 million of its common stock

* Says to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share from $0.36 per share, effective in Q3 of 2016

* Announced that federal reserve did not object to company's 2016 capital plan