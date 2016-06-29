BRIEF-Northern Trust announces proposed capital actions

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Northern Trust Corp
* Northern Trust announces proposed capital actions
* Northern Trust's 2016 capital plan provides for repurchase of up to $275 million of its common stock
* Says to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share from $0.36 per share, effective in Q3 of 2016
* Announced that federal reserve did not object to company's 2016 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017