公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD announces filing timeline for Yuvvexy (TX-004HR) new drug application

June 29 Therapeuticsmd Inc :

* Expects NDA for Yuvvexy (TX-004HR), to be submitted to FDA on or before July 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

