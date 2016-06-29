版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Great Basin Scientific secures $75 mln funding commitment in senior convertible notes

June 29 Great Basin Scientific Inc

* Secures $75 million funding commitment in senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

