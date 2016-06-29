版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Lundin Mining estimates $94.8 mln pre-production capital cost for eagle east

June 29 Lundin Mining Corp :

* Lundin mining announces eagle east mineral resource, PEA results and project commencement

* Estimated pre-production capital cost for eagle east is $94.8 million

* Maiden eagle east inferred mineral resource estimate of 1.18 million metric tonnes grading 5.2% ni and 4.3% cu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

