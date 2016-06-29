版本:
BRIEF-TD Bank Group announces 2016 CCAR results

June 29 TD Bank Group

* TD Bank Group says announced 2016 results of comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR) process

* Fed accepted capital plan as submitted for TD Group US Holdings LLC (TDGUS) without objection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

