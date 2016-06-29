版本:
BRIEF-Flagstar Bancorp prices offering of $250 mln of 6.125% senior notes

June 29 Flagstar Bancorp Inc

* Pricing of its previously announced offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of its 6.125% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

