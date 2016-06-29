BRIEF-Africo shareholders approve plan of arrangement

June 29 Africo Resources Ltd

* Africo shareholders approve plan of arrangement

* Over 99.99% of votes cast by Africo shareholders, 99.99% of votes cast by Africo shareholders other than Camrose voted in favour of deal

* Africo Resources Ltd says plan of arrangement between Camrose Resources Limited and Africo to be completed on or about July 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)