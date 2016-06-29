BRIEF-Oracle prices $14 bln aggregate principal amount of investment grade notes

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Oracle Corp
* Prices $14 billion aggregate principal amount of investment grade notes
* Pricing of its sale of $4.25 billion of 1.900% notes due 2021
* Pricing of its sale of $2.5 billion of 2.400% notes due 2023
* Pricing of its sale $3 billion of 2.650% notes due 2026
* Pricing of its sale of $1.25 billion of 3.850% notes due 2036
* Pricing of its sale of $3 billion of 4.000% notes due 2046
* Offering is expected to settle on july 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017