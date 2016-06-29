版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 07:41 BJT

BRIEF-Pinetree Capital sold 70,000 shares of Caracara Silver at C$0.01 per share

June 29 Pinetree Capital Ltd

* Disposes of common shares of Caracara Silver Inc

* Sold 70,000 shares of Caracara Silver Inc at a price of C$0.01 per share, for an aggregate sale price of C$700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐