BRIEF-Intel is working with Mobileye to develop self-driving car technology for BMW AG- Bloomberg

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Intel Corp is working with Mobileye NV to develop self-driving car technology for BMW AG- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/293UpGe) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

