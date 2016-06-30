版本:
BRIEF-Lions Gate said to be close to Starz deal - La Times

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Talks between Lions Gate and Starz are in advanced stages and could be announced soon - La Times

* Lions Gate said to be close to Starz deal - La Times

Source text - (lat.ms/2974W0G)

