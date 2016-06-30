BRIEF-Softbank said to face inquiry over alleged Arora conflicts -Bloomberg, citing sources

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Softbank said to face inquiry over alleged Arora conflicts - Bloomberg, citing sources
* U.S. Sec Office Looking Into Whether Arora Had Conflicts Of Interest Or Engaged In Questionable Behavior As Well As Softbank'S Disclosures To Investors - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text bloom.bg/294dmZz Further company coverage: [9984.T ]
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines