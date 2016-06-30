版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 11:13 BJT

BRIEF-Softbank said to face inquiry over alleged Arora conflicts -Bloomberg, citing sources

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Softbank said to face inquiry over alleged Arora conflicts - Bloomberg, citing sources

* U.S. Sec Office Looking Into Whether Arora Had Conflicts Of Interest Or Engaged In Questionable Behavior As Well As Softbank'S Disclosures To Investors - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text bloom.bg/294dmZz Further company coverage: [9984.T ]

