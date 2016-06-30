版本:
BRIEF-Triangle USA Petroleum and its affiliates filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11

June 30 Triangle Petroleum Corp

* Triangle USA Petroleum Corporation and its affiliates today filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11

* Expects to continue operations,has more than adequate liquidity to fund operations during restructuring process

* Does not expect to seek debtor-in-possession financing

