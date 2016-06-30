BRIEF-IMCD to acquire the business of Chemicals and Solvents

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 Imcd Nv :
* Imcd nv-imcd to acquire the business of Chemicals and Solvents in Kenya
* Completion of transaction expected in Q3 2016
* In 2015 C&S generated revenue of 5 million euros ($5.6 million) with 26 staff
* Business will continue with its present management and staff Source text: bit.ly/2956Eiq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines