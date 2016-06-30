BRIEF-Poxel completes patient enrollment for Imeglimin Phase 2b clinical trial in type 2 diabetes in Japan

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 Poxel SA :
* Poxel announces patient enrollment completed for Imeglimin Phase 2b clinical trial in type 2 diabetes in Japan
* Primary endpoint of trial is efficacy measured by change in glycated haemoglobin HbA1c concentrations
* On track to report Phase 2b results during first half of next year
* Poxel expects the Phase 3 development program to be in position to be initiated during second half of 2017
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines