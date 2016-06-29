版本:
BRIEF-BB&T says Federal Reserve accepts its capital plan

June 29 BB&T Corp :

* BB&T announces federal reserve's response to its CCAR capital plan

* Board of governors of federal reserve system accepted its capital plan

* Capital actions include a recommendation to increase quarterly dividend $0.02 to $0.30

* Says capital distributions of up to $640 million in share repurchase transactions beginning in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

