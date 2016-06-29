版本:
BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices: Alliant Energy will replace AGL Resources in S&P 500

June 29 S&P Dow Jones Indices

* Alliant Energy Corp will replace AGL Resources Inc in the S&P 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

