BRIEF-BlackRock Capital, Windward enters into LLC agreement

June 29 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp

* On June 23, co and Windward Investments LLC entered into LLC agreement to co-manage BCIC senior loan partners, LLC

* BKCC & Windward committed to initially provide $85 million & $15 million respectively of equity capital to senior loan partners

* Limited liability company agreement is effective june 23, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)

