中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners files for stock shelf of up to $200 mln of common units

June 29 NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP files for stock shelf of up to $200 mln of common units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

