BRIEF-Seaspan acquires two newbuilding vessels and associated 17-year charters for $195.6 mln

UPDATE 3-Toy seller plans listing as investors turn more bullish on Russia
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
June 29 Seaspan Corp
* Seaspan acquires two newbuilding vessels and associated 17-year charters for $195.6 million
* Vessels will commence 17-year bareboat charters with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. upon deliveries
* Seaspan will assume a total of approximately $88.1 million in remaining instalments under shipbuilding contracts for vessels
* Balance under Seaspan's demand loan with GCI will be reduced by $107.5 million to fund remainder of purchase price
* Has entered into a 17-year lease financing arrangement with an asian-based leasing company with total commitments of approximately $168 million
* Acquisition, related financing expected to be accretive to Seaspan's earnings per share and distributable cash flow once vessels are delivered
* Two vessels are sister ships to three vessels seaspan has scheduled for delivery in 2017 and chartered to MSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017