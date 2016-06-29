版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy announces update on bank redetermination process

June 29 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd

* Continues ongoing discussions with banking syndicate of Canadian financial institutions with regard to borrowing base redetermination

* Redetermination has now been scheduled to be completed no later than July 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

