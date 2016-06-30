版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 13:35 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Galil to acquire contemporary premium brands from VF Corp

June 30 Delta Galil Industries :

* Delta Galil to acquire contemporary premium brands from VF Corp

* Deal expected to be accretive to Delta Galil's earnings in 2017

