BRIEF-Delta Galil to acquire contemporary premium brands from VF Corp

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 Delta Galil Industries :
* Delta Galil to acquire contemporary premium brands from VF Corp
* Deal expected to be accretive to Delta Galil's earnings in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: )
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines