BRIEF-Wsp Global terminates efforts to acquire Sweett

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 Wsp Global Inc
* Wsp terminates efforts to acquire sweett
* Says confirms that co will not be increasing offer price of 35 pence per sweett share
* No further financial offers or overtures to meet with sweett board of directors are planned at this time Source text for Eikon: ID:nMKWc9nrpa Further company coverage:
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines