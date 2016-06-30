版本:
BRIEF-Wsp Global terminates efforts to acquire Sweett

June 30 Wsp Global Inc

* Wsp terminates efforts to acquire sweett

* Says confirms that co will not be increasing offer price of 35 pence per sweett share

* No further financial offers or overtures to meet with sweett board of directors are planned at this time Source text for Eikon: ID:nMKWc9nrpa Further company coverage:

