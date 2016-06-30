BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves AB InBev, SABMiller deal

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 SA's Competition Tribunal
* Approves Anheuser-Busch InBev merger with SABMiller with attached conditions
* Conditions are for the most part similar to those proposed by the Competition Commission in its recommendation
* Material change to condition relates to the mechanism for the timing and mechanics of the disposal of the SABMiller interest in Distell
* Material changes to the conditions relate to access rights of rivals to fridge space supplied to outlets by the merged firm
* Tribunal will be providing reasons for its approval in due course
* Materail changes also relate to supply conditions of input suppliers, particularly in respect of barley farmers
* Evergreen restriction on merger related retrenchments whilst retained has been clarified
* Materail changes also relate to provision relating to an employee share scheme known as Zenzele that has been removed at the request of both parties
* Material changes to the access of competitors to metal bottle crowns supplied by the SABMiller controlled entity Coleus packing
* Provision on merger related retrenchments shifts burden to employee after a period of 5 year, of proving that retrenchment is result of merger Further company coverage:
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines