BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Tribunal approves AB InBev, SABMiller deal

June 30 SA's Competition Tribunal

* Approves Anheuser-Busch InBev merger with SABMiller with attached conditions

* Conditions are for the most part similar to those proposed by the Competition Commission in its recommendation

* Material change to condition relates to the mechanism for the timing and mechanics of the disposal of the SABMiller interest in Distell

* Material changes to the conditions relate to access rights of rivals to fridge space supplied to outlets by the merged firm

* Tribunal will be providing reasons for its approval in due course

* Materail changes also relate to supply conditions of input suppliers, particularly in respect of barley farmers

* Evergreen restriction on merger related retrenchments whilst retained has been clarified

* Materail changes also relate to provision relating to an employee share scheme known as Zenzele that has been removed at the request of both parties

* Material changes to the access of competitors to metal bottle crowns supplied by the SABMiller controlled entity Coleus packing

* Provision on merger related retrenchments shifts burden to employee after a period of 5 year, of proving that retrenchment is result of merger