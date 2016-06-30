BRIEF-VCA says entered into a credit agreement on June 29, 2016 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 VCA Inc
* Says entered into a credit agreement on June 29, 2016 - SEC filing
* Says agreement provides for $880 million of senior secured term notes and an additional $800 million senior secured revolving facility
* Agreement replaced existing agreement, for $600 million of senior secured term notes and $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility Source: (1.usa.gov/29aKMoe ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.