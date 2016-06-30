BRIEF-VCA says entered into a credit agreement on June 29, 2016 - SEC filing

June 30 VCA Inc

* Says entered into a credit agreement on June 29, 2016 - SEC filing

* Says agreement provides for $880 million of senior secured term notes and an additional $800 million senior secured revolving facility

* Agreement replaced existing agreement, for $600 million of senior secured term notes and $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility