2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Metalink to consider shareholder's objection to voluntary liquidation

June 30 Metalink Ltd

* Metalink to consider shareholder's objection to voluntary liquidation

* Metalink says received notice from one of its principal shareholders of its objection to liquidation plan

* Metalink says principal shareholders holding, to company's knowledge, approximately 24.9% of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

