BRIEF-City Office Reit to buy properties for $76 mln in Florida

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 City Office Reit Inc
* City Office Reit to acquire $76 million of office properties in Florida
* Acquired Carillon Point In Tampa, Florida for a purchase price of $26.3 million
* Entered into a purchase and sale agreement for Research Park Collection In Orlando, Florida for $49.8 million
* Acquisitions are anticipated to generate an initial fy cash net operating income yield of approximately 8.3% based on purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines