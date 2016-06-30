版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Torex Gold Resources announces date of share consolidation

June 30 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex announces effective date of share consolidation

* Common shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on Toronto Stock Exchange when markets open on July 5, 2016.

* Consolidation of common shares was approved by TSX and a related bulletin will be issued by TSX on June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐