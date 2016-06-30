BRIEF-21Vianet Group says to commence bond repurchase offer

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 21Vianet Group Inc
* Says to commence bond repurchase offer
* Says intends to commence change of control offer to repurchase for cash all or any part of its 6.875 pct bonds due 2017
* Intends to repurchase bonds issued under fiscal agency agreement at purchase price equal to 101 pct of aggregate principal amount
* Intends to commence the change of control offer as soon as reasonably practicable and no later than August 1, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/298dxTn ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.