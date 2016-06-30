版本:
BRIEF-Opko Health says Transition Therapeutics will pay co fee of $3 mln if deal is terminated -SEC filing

June 30 Opko Health

* If agreement is terminated under certain circumstances Transition Therapeutics will be required to pay co termination fee of $3 million Source: (1.usa.gov/29cpxUH ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

