BRIEF-Tesaro Inc says commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 mln of its common stock

June 30 Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro Inc says has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

