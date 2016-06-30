版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Shire says eye drug for infants failed mid-stage study

June 30 Shire Plc

* Reg-Shire plc: top-line results for phase 2 trial of shp607

* Study did not meet its primary endpoint, secondary endpoint of time to discharge from neonatal intensive care was not met

* Expects to begin discussions with regulatory authorities about phase 3 clinical program focusing on clinically relevant complications of prematurity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐