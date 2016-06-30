BRIEF-Shire says eye drug for infants failed mid-stage study

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Shire Plc
* Reg-Shire plc: top-line results for phase 2 trial of shp607
* Study did not meet its primary endpoint, secondary endpoint of time to discharge from neonatal intensive care was not met
* Expects to begin discussions with regulatory authorities about phase 3 clinical program focusing on clinically relevant complications of prematurity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.