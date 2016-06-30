版本:
BRIEF-Cancer Genetics says gets NY state approval for Focus:CLL panel

June 30 Cancer Genetics Inc

* Says received New York state approval for its Focus::CLL panel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

