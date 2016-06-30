版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Amarin appoints Michael Kalb chief financial officer

June 30 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin appoints Michael Kalb chief financial officer

* Kalb joins Amarin from Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐