BRIEF-Catalyst Paper's principal shareholders, KGI enter deal to buy Catalyst Paper

June 30 Catalyst Paper Corp

* Catalyst Paper Corp's 4 largest shareholders, controlling about 79% shares, entered into support agreement with kejriwal group international

* "company is not a party to support agreement, nor has it been a party to discussions that led to it"

* Principal securityholders have committed to support and vote in favour of a transaction

* Board has not yet entered into any discussions regarding potential transaction with KGI or agreed to contemplated process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

