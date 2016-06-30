BRIEF-Catalyst Paper's principal shareholders, KGI enter deal to buy Catalyst Paper

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Catalyst Paper Corp
* Catalyst Paper Corp's 4 largest shareholders, controlling about 79% shares, entered into support agreement with kejriwal group international
* "company is not a party to support agreement, nor has it been a party to discussions that led to it"
* Principal securityholders have committed to support and vote in favour of a transaction
* Board has not yet entered into any discussions regarding potential transaction with KGI or agreed to contemplated process
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.