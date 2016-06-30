版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-FS Investment says upsizes loan to affiliate of Greystone & Co.

June 30 FS Investment Corp -

* Announces a $50 million upsizing of its senior secured loan to an affiliate of Greystone & Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

