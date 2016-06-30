版本:
BRIEF-Alcoa awarded multi-year, $470 mln contract with Embraer

June 30 Alcoa Inc

* Alcoa awarded multi-year, $470 million contract with Embraer

* Alcoa will supply aluminum sheet and plate for Embraer's new E2s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

