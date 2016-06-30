BRIEF-Inphi to sell memory business to Rambus for $90 mln

June 30 Inphi Corp

* Inphi announces sale of memory business to Rambus for $90 million

* Deal for $90 million in cash inclusive of a 12.5 percent escrow

* In 2016, expect a neutral to slightly accretive impact to earnings per share