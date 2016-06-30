BRIEF-News Corp, Wireless agree on terms of cash offer

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 News Corp
* Offer values entire existing issued and to be issued share capital of Wireless at approximately £220.3 million
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 70.3 percent over closing price of 185 pence per wireless share on 29 June 2016
* Wireless shareholders will receive, for each Wireless share held, 315 pence in cash
* Has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer from Jo Hambro, GVQ Investment Management in respect of a total of 7.7 million wireless shares
* Received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer from Jo Hambro, GVQ Investment Management in respect of a total of 7.7 million wireless shares
* Wireless directors, who have been so advised by Numis, consider financial terms of offer to be fair and reasonable
* Wireless directors intend to recommend, agreed to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of about 0.67 per cent
* Offer values entire existing issued and to be issued share capital of Wireless at approximately £220.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.