BRIEF-Interoil says received unsolicited acquisition proposal from third party

* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Interoil Corp
* Says has received from a third party an unsolicited proposal to acquire 100 pct of the outstanding common shares of interoil.
* Says its board is carefully reviewing and considering the unsolicited proposal.
* Board of directors continues to unanimously recommend the oil search transaction to its shareholders Source: (1.usa.gov/297GJvb ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.