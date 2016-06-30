版本:
BRIEF-Buyout groups including KKR have been exploring takeover bids for esure- Sky News

June 30 (Reuters) -

* Buyout groups including KKR have been exploring takeover bids for esure- Sky News, citing sources

Source (bit.ly/297hkSz) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

