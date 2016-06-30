版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Concordia International says announces FDA approval for new Photofrin laser

June 30 Concordia Healthcare Corp

* Concordia international corp. Announces fda approval for new photofrin laser

* Also evaluating photofrin as a rare disease product candidate through a phase 3 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

