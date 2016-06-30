版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Shire reports results for mid-stage trial of shp607 in extremely premature infants

June 30 Shire Plc

* Shire announces top-line results for phase 2 trial of shp607 in extremely premature infants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

